03 Aug 2018, Edition - 1116, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Athar Khan takes us through the cases registered against Mehul Choksi
- ‘NDA blessed Mehul Choksi’s great escape’, says Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
- Centre clears appointments for 2 Judges in J&K HC. Sindhu Sharma and Rashid Ali Dar appointed as the new judges
- Church Rape: Probe team to question accused Bishop
- 1 jawan martyred in Sopore, J&K encounter. The security forces have eliminated two terrorists
- Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks on NRC in Rajya Sabha
- The security forces have recovered weapons and ammunition from the spot
- A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, in a village in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, was painted saffron
- The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
Gaurs infiltrate tea estates near Ooty
Covai Post Network
August 3, 2018
More than 50 gaurs strayed into tea estates and villages surrounding Akalar near Ooty. Fearing the gaurs, tea estate workers did not go for work and vehicles are plying in that area with caution.