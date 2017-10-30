30 Oct 2017, Edition - 839, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Ooty News

GH emptying septic tank sewage into stream irks residents

Covai Post Network
October 30, 2017

Enraged public laid siege to the Government Hospital in Conoor on Monday night. Reason: The hospital administration reportedly drains the sewage in its septic tank with a pump set into a stream through Krishnapuram, Umari cottage and market areas at night. On information, DMK functionaries mobilised the residents and besieged the hospital.

