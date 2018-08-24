  • Download mobile app

24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday

  • The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
  • AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
  • Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
  • Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
  • Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
  • ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Hotel Owners Association, Ooty donates relief materials to Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 24, 2018

Hotel Owners Association of Ooty sent across today food worth four lakh rupees including biscuits, varkki, rusk, snacks and water to the flood affected kerala.

TCP's LGBT Pride

