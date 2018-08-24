24 Aug 2018, Edition - 1137, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- The Health Ministry approved an additional grant of ₹18.71 crore under the National Rural Health Mission to flood-hit Kerala
- AFP quotes United States Geological Survey(USGS): 7.1-magnitude earthquake hits Peru-Brazil border region
- Arunachal bursts onto world tea map, produce sells for record Rs 40,000/kg
- Encounter underway in Anantnag’s Kokernag area, 3 terrorists holed up
- Two brothers kill friend over Rs 5 beedi packet in Delhi
- ‘Helpful’ banker cheats woman of Rs 6.25 lakh
Hotel Owners Association, Ooty donates relief materials to Kerala
Covai Post Network
Hotel Owners Association of Ooty sent across today food worth four lakh rupees including biscuits, varkki, rusk, snacks and water to the flood affected kerala.