18 Sep 2018, Edition - 1162, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹500 crores
- SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to UK
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been admitted in AIIMS Delhi for routine health checkup
- ED has registered a money laundering case against Karnataka State Minister D. K. Shivakumar
- Pulwama, J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF camp, Two jawans got injured in the attack
- Russian jet with 14 servicemen aboard vanishes from radar off Syria
- Ajay Maken resigned as Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief citing health issues
- Bishop Franco Mulakkal has filed an anticipatory bail plea in Kerala High Court
- FIR has been filed against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
- Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy CM and other AAP MLAs have also been summoned.
Judgement on four year old tiger hunting case passed
Covai Post Network
September 18, 2018
Kothagiri Court has sentenced three year imprisonment and ten thousand rupees fine for one Thimmayan who killed a tigress by injecting poison on a dead buffalo in 2014.