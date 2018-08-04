  • Download mobile app

04 Aug 2018, Edition - 1117, Saturday

Kappachi Vinodh takes charge as the district secretary, MGR youth wing, Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

August 4, 2018

The new officials of ADMK were announced today and the newly appointed officials were given a warm welcome by District Secretary K R Arjunan. Kappachi Vinodh who took charge as the new district secratary of MGR Youth Wing, Nilgiris district was lauded by the party members.

