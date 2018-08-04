04 Aug 2018, Edition - 1117, Saturday
Kappachi Vinodh takes charge as the district secretary, MGR youth wing, Nilgiris
Covai Post Network
August 4, 2018
The new officials of ADMK were announced today and the newly appointed officials were given a warm welcome by District Secretary K R Arjunan. Kappachi Vinodh who took charge as the new district secratary of MGR Youth Wing, Nilgiris district was lauded by the party members.