Ooty News

Kattapettu residents urge civic body to clear garbage near bazar area

by Covai Post Network

November 7, 2017

Residents of Kattapettu village have urged the civic authorities to initiate steps to clear the garbage that is being dumped at an open area near Kattapettu Bazar in Kothagiri.

“There are no dustbins in the area, as a result of which people just dump garbage, including rotten fruits, vegetables and left over mutton pieces, in the open land near the bazar. Also most of the drainage lines are blocked as civic body has not taken initiative to clear them for a long time. This has resulted in stagnation of drainage water everywhere,” the villagers said.

