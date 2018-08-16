16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai on August 17
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Jagat Prakash Nadda, Health Minister briefs media, says Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical
PM Modi leaves AIIMS, Delhi after visiting critical Atal Bihari Vajpayee
I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
PM Modi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
BJP Chief Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reaches AIIMS, PM Modi expected shortly
Congress president Rahul Gandhi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
PM Modi speaks with CM Vijayan; 82 tourists stranded inside a bus in Munnar
Home Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at AIIMS
Kundah Dam opened. Tunnel in Power station blocked
Covai Post Network
August 16, 2018
VIDEO
With the incessant rains in Nilgiris District, the Kundah Dam was opened to release excess water. The water which rushed over the tea plantations, vegetable gardens and plastic wastes has caused blockages in the tunnel of Kundah power station causing stoppage of power generation.