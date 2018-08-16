  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Aug 2018, Edition - 1129, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Power supply to be suspended in parts of Chennai on August 17
  • Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
  • Jagat Prakash Nadda, Health Minister briefs media, says Atal Bihari Vajpayee still critical
  • PM Modi leaves AIIMS, Delhi after visiting critical Atal Bihari Vajpayee
  • I have cancelled my work to visit Atal Bihari Vajpayee today, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
  • PM Modi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
  • BJP Chief Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan reaches AIIMS, PM Modi expected shortly
  • Congress president Rahul Gandhi reaches AIIMS as former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical
  • PM Modi speaks with CM Vijayan; 82 tourists stranded inside a bus in Munnar
  • Home Minister Rajnath Singh has arrived at AIIMS
Ooty News

Kundah Dam opened. Tunnel in Power station blocked

Covai Post Network

August 16, 2018

With the incessant rains in Nilgiris District, the Kundah Dam was opened to release excess water. The water which rushed over the tea plantations, vegetable gardens and plastic wastes has caused blockages in the tunnel of Kundah power station causing stoppage of power generation.

TCP's LGBT Pride

