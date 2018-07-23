23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Kurinji Flowers carpet the Nilgiri Mountains
Covai Post Network
July 23, 2018
VIDEO
The blue coloured bell shaped Kurinji flowers which bloom once in 12 years have made their appearance this year carpeting the Nilgiri mountains,which gets its name from this phenomena , with its blooms. The mountainside with the flowers is around 45kms away from Ooty and is a spectacular sight to behold