16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored
Manchur traders appear for TASMAC
Covai Post Network
VIDEO
Traders and public from the Manchur ,an important reading centre have petitioned the collector Innocent Divya for setting up TASMAC shops in their area. They have appealed saying that their business has gone down due to the closure of the liquor shops in their area.