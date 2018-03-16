  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்
16 Mar 2018, Edition - 976, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Lavrov was speaking in the Kazakh capital Astana following talks on Syria with the foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.
  • Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party quits BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
  • The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh allowed admission of the petition today.
  • I don’t think that Araria video is doctored as the accused have admitted the role, says KS Dwivedi, Bihar DGP
  • Massive lapse in Aadhar authentication, fake finger print racket caught in Rajasthan
  • Lok Insaf Party (LIP) snaps alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab
  • Punjab AAP chief Bhagwant Mann steps down from post, says ‘will continue to fight drug mafia, corruption’
  • AAP leaders express anger at Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Bikram Singh Majithia
  • Recently leaders from both sides approached Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and requested him to take a new initiative
  • RJD workers shout pro-Pakistan slogans in Araria, Bihar; FIR registered; Tejashwi Yadav calls the video doctored

Ooty News

Manchur traders appear for TASMAC

Covai Post Network

March 16, 2018

Traders and public from the Manchur ,an important reading centre have petitioned the collector Innocent Divya for setting up TASMAC shops in their area. They have appealed saying that their business has gone down due to the closure of the liquor shops in their area.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
Coimbatore
26°

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿