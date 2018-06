Covai Post Network

“Farmers are nation’s backbone at the time of elections and slaves after the elections”- Ayyakannu

National Badugas Party protested in front of Coonoor Tea Board under the leadership of Rivers Interlinking Association head Ayyakannu demanding price fixing for tea grown in Nilgiris and disbursement of amount due to the tea farmers. Following Tea Board director’s promise to clear the dues, the protestors disbursed from the place.