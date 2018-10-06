06 Oct 2018, Edition - 1180, Saturday
- The bus fell at Kela Moth on the highway as it was going from Banihal to Ramban
- Kerala: Over 5000 Ayyappa devotees holding demonstrations in Changanassery
- All assembly polls to happen before Jan 15: EC
- Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh to go on polls on 28 November
- Counting in all five states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana – to be held on December 11, 2018
- SP to contest election independently in MP
- Modi meets Putin: And discovers non-alignment, which would have saved us the somersault over China
- Anti-Corruption Bureau has conducted raids in districts of Karnataka, Belagavi and Bagalkot
- EC is likely to announce poll dates for MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
- Development is important but not at the cost of environment, Union minister Radha Mohan Singh
NDRF well prepared in Nilgiris
The NDRF is all set to face natural calamities that may cause damage in the Nilgiris district.