07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
- JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
- Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
- PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
- SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
- J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
- Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
- The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
- Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
New Electronic Voting Machines in Nilgiris
Nearly 1720 EVMs and 930 voting verification machines were brought to the Niligiris district for the upcoming assembly elections in Coonoor, Gudalur and Udagai.