08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Central Government decides to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019
- Modi government has failed on all fronts, says former PM Manmohan Singh
- BJP two-day National Executive meeting will be held in Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre today.
- Today, petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark and was retailing at Rs 80.38 compared to Rs 79.99 yesterday
Nilgiri district under the threat of diseases from uncleared garbage
Covai Post Network
September 8, 2018
Due to continuous disposal of garbage and meat waste on road sides near the daily market owned by the Udagamandalam municipal administration, Ooty is under the threat of various diseases.