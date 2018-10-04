04 Oct 2018, Edition - 1178, Thursday
- Excise duty on Petrol cut by ₹2.50
- Pak provocation: Hafiz Saeed allowed to rant in Lahore, but Pak cancels Indian envoy’s event
- Chanda Kochchar quits ICICI bank
- UP court fines doctors Rs 5,000 for poor handwriting
- Red alert in three districts of Kerala on Sunday, CM calls emergency meet
- Rupee opens at a record low of 73.60 vs dollar
Nilgiris Congress meet held
A meeting of Congress activists in the Nilgiris district was held today under the leadership of AICC member Sanjaydutt. It was to assess the strength of the party and areas that needed more focus.