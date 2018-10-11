12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Industry is a platform, Production is a process and technology is a tool: PM Modi at World Economic Forum Centre
- ‘Banks have priority rights over Vijay Mallya’s assets’
- BJP caught in a TTV tangle over alliance with AIADMK
- IT raids on Kailash Gehlot continues, incriminating documents and Rs 35 lakh of unaccounted money recovered
- CBI summons Villipuram SP Jayakumar in connection with Gutkha Scam
No travel ban on Kallaty road
Covai Post Network
October 11, 2018
Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police D Shanmugapriya said there was no travel ban on Kallaty road that has more than 36 hairpin bends. However, vehicles would be allowed to ply only from 6 am to 9 pm daily on account of a recent accident.