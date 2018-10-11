  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday

Travel

Ooty News

No travel ban on Kallaty road

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2018

Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police D Shanmugapriya said there was no travel ban on Kallaty road that has more than 36 hairpin bends. However, vehicles would be allowed to ply only from 6 am to 9 pm daily on account of a recent accident.

