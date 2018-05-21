23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday
Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Ooty Badugas entertain the tourists in Ooty
With the ongoing summer festival in Ooty, there is a huge influx of tourists to Ooty. The Badugas of Ooty entertained the tourists with their traditional dance during the 122nd flower show. Various cultural events have been organised as part of the festival.