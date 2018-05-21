  • Download mobile app

FLASH NEWS:

  • Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
  • NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
  • After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
  • SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
  • Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
  • The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Travel

Ooty News

Ooty Badugas entertain the tourists in Ooty

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2018

With the ongoing summer festival in Ooty, there is a huge influx of tourists to Ooty. The Badugas of Ooty entertained the tourists with their traditional dance during the 122nd flower show. Various cultural events have been organised as part of the festival.

