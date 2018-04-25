  • Download mobile app

27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday

  • Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
  • Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
  • Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
  • IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
  • The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
  • Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
  • Fresh twist to Jaya legacy row, Apollo Hospital makes stunning submission, ‘don’t have Jaya’s biological samples’
  • After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
  • After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
  • The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter

Ooty News

Ooty becomes a crowd puller with its pleasant climate

Covai Post Network

April 25, 2018

With the blistering heat in the plains, tourists are flocking to Ooty which has become pleasantly cool after the evening rains of the past few days. People are thronging to the tourist spots and the police is struggling to manage the traffic.

Read More

