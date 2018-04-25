27 Apr 2018, Edition - 1018, Friday
Kushinagar accident: Principal of Divine Public School has been arrested
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reacts on Kushinagar accident that claimed lives of 13 children this morning
Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif disqualified for holding a UAE visa
IDFC Mutual fund is valued around 6% – 8% of its asset under management, which is currently more than ₹70,000 crore
The revelation comes at a time when PNB is launching its own measures to nab the economic offenders
Apollo Hospital makes startling submission, says ‘don’t have Jayalalithaa’s biological samples’
After 13 children die due to ‘negligence’, ‘negligent’ school officials go absconding, school Principal and Manager go missing
After Madras HC orders CBI probe, DMK demands T.N Health Minister’s resignation
The social media giant reported $4.98 billion in profit — up from $4.26 billion in the last quarter
Ooty becomes a crowd puller with its pleasant climate
April 25, 2018
With the blistering heat in the plains, tourists are flocking to Ooty which has become pleasantly cool after the evening rains of the past few days. People are thronging to the tourist spots and the police is struggling to manage the traffic.