செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

Ooty News

Ooty corporation seals shops in the market Traders protest

Covai Post Network

June 12, 2018

Corporation officials sealed 33 shops in the market for rent default. Following this, traders from the market erupted into protest condemning this sudden action. They gathered around the market gate which disrupted traffic for a short while.

