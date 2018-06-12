14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Ooty corporation seals shops in the market Traders protest
Covai Post Network
June 12, 2018
VIDEO
Corporation officials sealed 33 shops in the market for rent default. Following this, traders from the market erupted into protest condemning this sudden action. They gathered around the market gate which disrupted traffic for a short while.