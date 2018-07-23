  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Travel

Ooty News

Ooty Corporation workers protest

Covai Post Network

July 23, 2018

Ooty Corporation workers protested at the ATC grounds demanding the increase in the number of sanitary workers to meet the rise in population , permanent employment and sixteen other demands. More than 100 workers took part in the protest.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿