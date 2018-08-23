23 Aug 2018, Edition - 1136, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- Yogi offers Ram Mandir, Akhilesh offers Vishnu city in Uttar Pradesh
- Arun Jaitley returns as Union Minister of finance and corporate affairs after a gap of about 3 months
- Two constables, BJP man killed by terrorists in Kashmir on Eid
- Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar passes away
- 164-year-old Coimbatore school loses students as people pee in front of it
- Land on which Crystal Tower stands, where 4 succumbed to burn injuries yesterday, belongs to the BMC
Ooty Deer Park becomes Nilgiris Tahr sanctuary
Covai Post Network
August 23, 2018
Ooty deer park which was closed to tourists for the past two years will now become a Nilgiris Tahr sanctuary.As of now, no decision has been taken about the deer in this park