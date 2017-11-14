Ooty hotel starts ground work to prepare Christmas cakes

Covai Post Network

Preparations to bake Christmas cakes weighing 120 kilos began at Hotel Gem Park here where the cake mixing festival was held on Tuesday. Kitchen staff gathered to mix the ingredients – imported rum, cashew nuts, almonds, dates, pistachios, raisins and sugar, along with the wheat flour, all purpose flour, cinnamon powder and grated nutmeg in the presence of tourists and other guests. The guests were presented with new dresses.

The 60-kilo mix would be kept in big tin shape containers for a month. Later the mix (that would become 120 kilos then) would taken out to bake various types of cakes for the festival. The Director of Gem Park Ismail Khan, Chief Chef Surendran, Food and Beverages Manager Pradeep Kumar and several others participated.