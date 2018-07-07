07 Jul 2018, Edition - 1089, Saturday
JUST IN: Six years after Nirbhaya gang-rape, legal process comes to an end. SC to pronounce its verdict on Monday
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Singapore on a three-day visit to attend the World Cities Summit
Sixteen people have been injured when two private mini-buses collided head-on in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
BJP has only one agenda and that is, Vikas, Vikas and Vikas, says PM Modi
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was caught on tape admonishing a scribe
J&K: 1 civilian killed and several were injured in a terror strike in Kulgam
The offenders should be booked, says Union Minister Jayant Sinha
A car bombing in eastern Syria killed at least 18 people including 11 members of a US-backed force
Tharoor’s counsel slams BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, says ‘Court must reject Swamy’s application’
The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
Ooty Sterling Biotech Employees demand reconnection of power supply
July 7, 2018
On the advice of TN Pollution Control Board, power supply was disconnected to Sterling Biotech , a manufacturing unit in Ooty for non compliance with the regulations in waste disposal. Around 400 employees of the firm held a protest at the ATC grounds in Ooty demanding the reconnection of power supply as it had resulted in loss of employment to them.