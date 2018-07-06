  • Download mobile app

06 Jul 2018

FLASH NEWS:

  • The order came almost 20 days after the Maharashtra government ordered a plastic ban, which was implemented on June 23
  • Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat says Golf cannot be played when the troops are stationed at the Line of Control
  • The doorstep delivery of ration was one of the proposals that the AAP government wanted the Lt Governor Anil Baijal to approve
  • INX Media case: ED chargesheets Karti Chidambaram
  • Politics erupt over Punjab government’s decision to conduct dope test on government employees and officials
  • Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation for supporting the tukde-tukde gang: R P Singh, Leader, BJP
  • Separatist leader Yasin Malik has been detained ahead of the date of Burhan Wani’s killing
Operate the new buses after repairing the roads – Ooty public

Covai Post Network

July 6, 2018

14 new buses were inaugurated today by Nilgiris district collector Innocent Divya. Though the public welcomed the arrival of new buses,they opined that the new buses should be operated only after the badly damaged roads were repaired so as to ensure long life for the buses.

