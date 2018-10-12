12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has said that he supports the ‘Me Too’ movement
- Actor Akshay Kumar cancels shoot of Housefull 4 after #MeToo allegations against Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar
- DCW Chief writes letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking support for #MeToo campaign and resignation of MJ Akbar
- IT raids TDP MP CM Ramesh’s house and offices
- Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has asked for renaming Mumbai Central as Babasaheb Ambedkar railway station
Over 300 butterfly species in Nilgiris identified
Covai Post Network
October 12, 2018
More than 300 butterfly species was identified in the survey of butterfly species held in Nilgiris district.