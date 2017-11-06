Owlet rescued from Udhagamandalam DSP office

by CovaipostNetwork

An owlet was rescued from the office of the District Superintendent of Police at Udhagamandalam on Monday.

According to sources, the owlet, that was found in the office premises was rescued by activist Ramesh of Nethaji Snake Trust, is believed to be only a few days old. “As it is just few days old it was not able to fly. It is very weak due to the weather conditions,” he said.

Later he handed over the infant bird to the zonal forest officials, who said they would release the bird into the forests after 6 p.m.