Pantry car to be attached to NMR
by CovaipostNetwork
November 4, 2017
Work on the engines of the Nilgiris Mountain Rail is expected to get in a couple of months. The rail service that was established on October 15, 1907 by the British covers 46 km between Udhagamandalam and Mettupalayam. It runs on diesel engine between Udhagamandalam and Coonoor and from Coonoor to Mettupalayam it runs on steam engine.