28 Sep 2018, Edition - 1172, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- MHA Sources confirm: J&K Panchayat polls on schedule
- AFSPA Plea in Court: SC hears the plea filed by 700 army officers
- Activist Sudha Bharadwaj to file for bail at Pune court
- Murder to be treated as accidental death for insurance claim, says NCDRC
- Supreme Court’s judgment licence for adultery, says Delhi women’s panel chief
- SC bats for gender equality, women allowed to enter Sabarimala
Pass stringent laws to prevent caste based killings: kowsalya
Covai Post Network
September 29, 2018
Kousalya, victim of honour killing in Tiruppur district, 2years ago, told The Covai Post that stringent laws should be passed to prevent such instances in future