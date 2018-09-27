27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- CBI files case against VMS Pvt Ltd, as PNB officials have been accused in another scam worth 539 crores
- The issue won’t be referred to a larger bench
- SC upholds 1994 judgment, petition for review rejected, ‘1994 order not applicable to this case’
- Ayodhya case to be heard from October 29
- SC begins reading out judgment
- AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi politicises SC’s Adultery verdict, says ‘Teen Talaq criminalised, not Adultery’
- Supreme Court declares Section 497 unconstitutional
- CJI and Justice Khanwilkar says adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence
- Judges arrive in court, CJI begins reading opinion, verdict on Adultery Law shortly
People get together to sponsor the three players selected for Indian football team
Covai Post Network
September 27, 2018
Natives of Ooty are striving their best to collect funds for the three students of Government Arts College in Ooty who have been selected to play for the Indian Football team at the selection trials in New Delhi