04 Jul 2018, Edition - 1086, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has announced an annual dope test for government officials
JUST IN: Zakir Naik denies report of returning to India
10 people dead in fire at a firecracker godown near Koti Lingala Temple, 4 fire tenders present at the spot
Malaysian Police Sources says Zakir Naik will be extradited to India
Central Government increases MSP of Paddy crops by 50%
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Andaman Islands at 5:25 a.m.
Landslide on the Baltal route of the Amarnath yatra in Ganderbal district claims six lives
Sub-inspector in a Kanpur was stabbed inside a police station
Former PM of Malaysia Najib Razak has been charged with corruption for abstracting millions of dollars of public money
The ministry officials said that the Home Minister would be starting his J&K visit by paying a visit to Amarnath cave
Prof.Dr. Easwara Murthy takes charge as the new principal of Ooty Arts College
July 3, 2018
Professor Dr.Easwara Murthy who is the alumni of the Ooty Arts College has taken charge as the new principal of the college. He has said that he is honoured to be appointed as principal for the same college in which he studied.