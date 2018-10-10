10 Oct 2018, Edition - 1184, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- After Satyendra Jain, AAP Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot under Income Tax radar. IT raids are currently underway in 16 places
- 4-year-old girl gets India’s first skull implant in Pune: Doctors
- Touching a woman inappropriately at the workplace can land you in jail for 5 yrs
Protest against Sabarimala SC verdict in Nilgiris
Covai Post Network
October 10, 2018
Devotees in the Nilgiris today protested against the Supreme Court verdict on entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine of Sabarimala.