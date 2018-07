Covai Post Network

HADP grounds ,Ooty is the training ground for athletes and sportspersons on the state, national and international level. With an aim to improve the grounds to international standard, renovation work was undertaken,but due to rains and other causes,the renovations slowed down. Now, the work has picked up speed with the laying of first level of synthetic tracks. The public and sportspersons are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the grounds which they hope would be within this month.