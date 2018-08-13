Resorts and hotels in Elephant corridor sealed

Covai Post Network

With the encroachment of buildings onto the pathway of animals, particularly elephants, human -animal conflict increased and the wild animals started venturing into villages. A case was filed to remove the buildings on the elephant corridor. Following the judgement by the SC, a team of officials under Ooty Regional Revenue officer Suresh commenced today the sealing of 39 hotels and resorts in the elephant corridor of Nilgiris. Meanwhile people of Masinagudi and surrounding areas started a three day strike in protest against the sealing of the buildings.