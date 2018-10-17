17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday
- Trump gives Saudi Arabia benefit of doubt in journalist’s disappearance
- Woman devotee stopped by protesters from entering Sabarimala
- Congress questions Kerala CM’s visit to UAE, says ‘his visit shows insensitivity & arrogance’
Rs 67 lakh worth substandard potato seeds sold
Nilgiris Co operative Society selling substandard potato seeds, farmers allege. The seeds sown this year have not yielded any harvest because of the poor quality, they said.