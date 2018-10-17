  • Download mobile app

17 Oct 2018, Edition - 1191, Wednesday

Travel

Ooty News

Rs 67 lakh worth substandard potato seeds sold

Covai Post Network

October 17, 2018

Nilgiris Co operative Society selling substandard potato seeds, farmers allege. The seeds sown this year have not yielded any harvest because of the poor quality, they said.

