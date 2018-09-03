03 Sep 2018, Edition - 1147, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
Acid was thrown at during Congress victory celebrations in Karnataka’s Tumkur as 25 people have been injured
Congress writes to the Goa Governor demanding president’s rule in the state due to Manohar Parrikar’s constant absence
CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar
200-year-old National Museum in Brazil gripped by massive fire
Cancer-stricken beggar gives Rs 5,000 for Kerala flood relief
Varavara Rao attended funeral of Maoist commander
5 men arrested by cops in Coimbatore for allegedly plotting to kill a pro-Hindu leader
IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian batsmen for over-dependence on Virat Kohli after Southampton loss
RTO alleged of demanding bribe
Covai Post Network
September 3, 2018
VIDEO
Nilgiri District Tourist Owners and the Lorry Owners Association staged a protest alleging that the Regional Transport Enforcement Inspector was threatening the vehicle drivers and owners and was demanding bribe.