03 Sep 2018, Edition - 1147, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Acid was thrown at during Congress victory celebrations in Karnataka’s Tumkur as 25 people have been injured
  • Congress writes to the Goa Governor demanding president’s rule in the state due to Manohar Parrikar’s constant absence
  • CBI gets custody of Sharad Kalaskar
  • 200-year-old National Museum in Brazil gripped by massive fire
  • Cancer-stricken beggar gives Rs 5,000 for Kerala flood relief
  • Varavara Rao attended funeral of Maoist commander
  • 5 men arrested by cops in Coimbatore for allegedly plotting to kill a pro-Hindu leader
  • IND vs ENG: Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian batsmen for over-dependence on Virat Kohli after Southampton loss
Ooty News

RTO alleged of demanding bribe

Covai Post Network

September 3, 2018

Nilgiri District Tourist Owners and the Lorry Owners Association staged a protest alleging that the Regional Transport Enforcement Inspector was threatening the vehicle drivers and owners and was demanding bribe.

