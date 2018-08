Covai Post Network

Around 28 sanitary workers from Nelliyalam in Nilgiris district who are on contract employment have been without work for the past four months. Following this, they came to see the district collector J. Innocent Divya with their Ration card and Aadhar card. The Nilgiris district Superintendent of Police D. Shanmuga Priya had a talk with them and promised employment from month beginning.