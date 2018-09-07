07 Sep 2018, Edition - 1151, Friday
Complaint filed against noted playwright Girish Karnad for participating against the arrest of 5 ‘alleged Maoists’
JUST IN: Delhi Police has arrested two suspected terrorist
Indrani Mukerjea’s bail plea has been rejected. The court says the grounds for bail are over exaggerated and unacceptable
PM Modi speaks at the Global Mobility Summit 2018
SC raps states for the delay in filing reports on steps taken to curb mob lynching, gives a week’s ultimatum to file a report
J&K moves SC seeking permission to appoint DGP without going through the process of UPSC panel clearance
Rahul Gandhi biggest buffoon in the country: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The Railway Minister also launched a new mobile application named “AAPOORTI’ of the Indian Railways e-procurement system
Bharat Bandh was announced by minority rights organisations against amendments in the SC/ST Act
Security beefed up to contain maoist movement in Nilgiris
September 7, 2018
Superintendent of Police D. Shanmugapriya clarified that presence of Maoists is not much in the district but as Kerala is considered a mini hub for Maoists, check posts have been set up at the districts to prevent any unauthorized movements.