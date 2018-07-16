16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Shiv Sena will join BJP to participate in Rajini’s spiritual politics- Ramesh Babu
July 16, 2018
Ramesh babu, state secretary of Shiv Sena who inaugurated the party’s meeting at the ATC grounds, Ooty said that Shiv Sena will join BJP in supporting Rajini’s spiritual politics. He further said that as the eight lane road was beneficial to the public, the state government should support the Central government in implementing the project.