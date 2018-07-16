  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Jul 2018, Edition - 1098, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over suicide by almost 700 farmers in the state
  • Terrorists opened fire upon a police post guarding the house of NC leader at Murran Pulwama, 1 cop martyred, 2 guards injured
  • Major Aditya Case: J&K authorities refuse to quash FIR, wants all states involved
  • Petrol becomes cheaper by 11 Paise, Diesel by 14
  • NIA Court sends Asiya Andrabi and two others for 30 days judicial custody
  • Even doing ‘Puja’ has become difficult here, says PM Modi in Midnapore
  • J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara as 1 terrorist was gunned down while 2 army men were injured in the firing
  • Income tax raids at SPK Company and Expressway Private Limited in Chennai as major tax evasion is being suspected
  • Bombay HC is set to begin hearing on Col Purohit’s discharge plea in the 2008 Malegaon blast
  • SC refuses to stay Centre’s notification introducing pictorial representation on tobacco-related packets
Travel

Ooty News

Shiv Sena will join BJP to participate in Rajini’s spiritual politics- Ramesh Babu

Covai Post Network

July 16, 2018

Ramesh babu, state secretary of Shiv Sena who inaugurated the party’s meeting at the ATC grounds, Ooty said that Shiv Sena will join BJP in supporting Rajini’s spiritual politics. He further said that as the eight lane road was beneficial to the public, the state government should support the Central government in implementing the project.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿