17 Sep 2018, Edition - 1161, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
“State governments are more powerful than the Centre in the GST Council meeting,” Pradhan said
Understand Hedgewar to understand RSS, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Karti Chidambaram files plea in SC seeking permission to travel abroad
Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh attacked, his convoy was vandalised in East Midnapore, 7 BJP workers injured
Big border security push: Home Minister Rajnath Singh unveils ‘smart-fence’ in Jammu
Congress hits out at Nishikant Dubey, ‘BJP leaders have stooped to new lows’, says Randeep Surjewala
Rape accused bishop Franco Mulakkal writes to Pope, seeks permission to step down
Six idols missing from 1,200-yr-old Jain temple in Tamil Nadu
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy announces slashing of fuel prices, reduced Rs 2 cess cut on both petrol and diesel
State govt should protect ancient buildings in Nilgiris district
Covai Post Network
September 17, 2018
VIDEO
District Collector Innocent Divya while addressing the public at the 150th anniversary of Nilgiris district said that government should take steps to protect the ancient buildings. She also emphasized the need for a medical college in the district.