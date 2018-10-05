05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday
- J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF Party in Tral
- Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
- Chandigarh: VAT on fuel cut by Rs. 1.50
- CBI moves the Jharkhand HC seeking to extend the prison term of RJD chief Lalu Prasad from three-and-a-half to seven years
- Homeless to get Rs 60,000 for land to build home: CM Nitish Kumar
- Terrorists target NC workers in downtown Srinagar, 3 shot at from close range in the Karfali Mohalla area, 2 killed and 1 injured
- Police have launched a search operation following the incident.
- Influential Kolkata imam slams Mamata’s Durga puja dole
- IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes near Baghpat, pilots safe
Students hold plastic awareness rally
October 5, 2018
A plastic awareness rally and an eco-friendly Diwali campaign were held by National Service Scheme members of the Government Arts College, Ooty.