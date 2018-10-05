  • Download mobile app

05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday

Ooty News

Students hold plastic awareness rally

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2018

A plastic awareness rally and an eco-friendly Diwali campaign were held by National Service Scheme members of the Government Arts College, Ooty.

