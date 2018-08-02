  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
  • Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accepted the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in education and jobs
  • Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
  • Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
  • PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
  • NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
  • BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
Travel

Ooty News

Training camp in Ooty for forest watchers and rangers by Indian Soil and Water Conservation Research Centre

Covai Post Network

August 2, 2018

The Indian Soil and water Conservation Research centre in Ooty is conducting a 12 day training camp for forest watchers and rangers from six states including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Chattisgarh,and Odisha. They will be trained on rain water conservation structure, Drainage canal structures and soil and water conservation methods.

ALSO VIEW

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿