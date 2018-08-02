02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday
The DRDO has developed both high-altitude and low-altitude anti-ballistic missiles
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accepted the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in education and jobs
Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
Training camp in Ooty for forest watchers and rangers by Indian Soil and Water Conservation Research Centre
August 2, 2018
The Indian Soil and water Conservation Research centre in Ooty is conducting a 12 day training camp for forest watchers and rangers from six states including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, MP, Chattisgarh,and Odisha. They will be trained on rain water conservation structure, Drainage canal structures and soil and water conservation methods.