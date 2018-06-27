  • Download mobile app

28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Tree falls down on Ooty -Coonoor Highway . Traffic disrupted for one hour

Covai Post Network

June 27, 2018

A tree which fell on the Ooty -Coonoor Highway near Manthada was removed by fire service personnel. Traffic was disrupted on this road for one hour due to this.

