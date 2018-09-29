30 Sep 2018, Edition - 1174, Sunday
FLASH NEWS:
- ‘Many dead’ in Indonesia quake-tsunami, reports AFP
- Something big has happened’: Home minister Rajnath Singh hints at strikes in Pakistan
- Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers: Vice President Naidu
- Woman befriends politician on social media, cheats him of Rs 9 lakhs
- Railways alerts RPF over Rohingya exodus to Kerala
Trial run of century old steam engine at Nilgiris successful
Covai Post Network
September 29, 2018
Trial run of the suspended century old heritage steam engine was successful. The train was operated in the Conoor – Ketti route today