24 Sep 2018, Edition - 1168, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- Govt rejects JPC demand, 10-point justification issued, ‘CAG, CVC looking into matter’
- Flood threat looms over Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh holds high-level meet; schools, colleges shut tomorrow
- Crucial meet on SC/ST act at 4pm today
- J&K: 1 jawan martyred in Tangdhar encounter
- The Bishop was arrested after three days of interrogation on Friday
- EPS-OPS govt invites DMK President MK Stalin, Kanimozhi and TTV Dinakaran for MGR centenary celebrations on 30th Sep
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal’s bail plea rejected as judicial custody has been extended till October 6th
- Commander Abhilash Tomy rescued
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi visits his LS Constituency Amethi
- 15-year old boy lynched in Tamil Nadu for alleged theft
Uriyadi fest in Kagguchi village in Nilgiris.
Covai Post Network
September 24, 2018
As part of celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday, ‘Uriyadi’ fest along with other devotional offerings were performed at Krishna temple in Kagguchi village in Nilgiris District.