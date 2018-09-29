28 Sep 2018, Edition - 1172, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- MHA Sources confirm: J&K Panchayat polls on schedule
- AFSPA Plea in Court: SC hears the plea filed by 700 army officers
- Activist Sudha Bharadwaj to file for bail at Pune court
- Murder to be treated as accidental death for insurance claim, says NCDRC
- Supreme Court’s judgment licence for adultery, says Delhi women’s panel chief
- SC bats for gender equality, women allowed to enter Sabarimala
Use of plastic has gone up in last few years
Covai Post Network
September 29, 2018
While addressing a programme organized as part of Swatch Bharat Scheme in Nilgiris district, Food Safety Commissioner P. Amudha said that plastic usage in Tamil Nadu has gone up steeply in the past two decades in the name of urbanization.