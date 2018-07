Covai Post Network

The wedding of Mahaakshay, actor Mithun Chakraborthy’s son scheduled to be held at the posh hotel owed by the actor in Ooty was cancelled suddenly. It is said that , following sexual harrassment charges filed against the groom by a girl claiming to be the ex lover of Mahaakshay, police arrived at the hotel to investigate. Post this, the wedding was cancelled and the bride’s family left the venue .