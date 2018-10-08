08 Oct 2018, Edition - 1182, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- ISI agent arrested from Nagpur, Maharashtra who used to work at Brahmos Unit and leak info to ISI
- Amidst protest against the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala, Devaswom board chief meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- SC issues notice to Central Government and Election Commission, seeks update on NRC of Tripura
- J&K votes today: Boycott call by NC, PDP has been rejected. People have come out in large numbers to cast vote
- Voting in first phase of J&K civic polls today
- Narendra Modi-EPS meet may pave way for BJP-AIADMK alliance in TN
- Relief for Chidambarams in Aircel Maxis case, matter adjourned for 1st November, Interim protection to continue
Wildlife photography expo in Ooty
October 8, 2018
As part of Wildlife Week celebration, a wildlife photography exhibition was held at Government Art College in Ooty.