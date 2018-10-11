  • Download mobile app

12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday

Woman hurt in bear attack near Ooty

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2018

A tea estate worker Laila (45) was attacked by bear while she was working in the tea garden at Thangadu village near Ooty.

