12 Oct 2018, Edition - 1186, Friday
FLASH NEWS:
- Industry is a platform, Production is a process and technology is a tool: PM Modi at World Economic Forum Centre
- ‘Banks have priority rights over Vijay Mallya’s assets’
- BJP caught in a TTV tangle over alliance with AIADMK
- IT raids on Kailash Gehlot continues, incriminating documents and Rs 35 lakh of unaccounted money recovered
- CBI summons Villipuram SP Jayakumar in connection with Gutkha Scam
Woman hurt in bear attack near Ooty
Covai Post Network
October 11, 2018
A tea estate worker Laila (45) was attacked by bear while she was working in the tea garden at Thangadu village near Ooty.