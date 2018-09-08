08 Sep 2018, Edition - 1152, Saturday
FLASH NEWS:
- Central Government decides to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from 20 – 24 February 2019
- Modi government has failed on all fronts, says former PM Manmohan Singh
- BJP two-day National Executive meeting will be held in Delhi’s Ambedkar International Centre today.
- Today, petrol price in Delhi crossed the Rs 80 per litre mark and was retailing at Rs 80.38 compared to Rs 79.99 yesterday
Woman trampled by an elephant at a bus stop in Gudalur
Covai Post Network
September 8, 2018
Sarojini (72), who was waiting at bus stop, was attacked by a wild elephant today leading to her death.