25 Sep 2018
- Another big SC verdict tomorrow: Top court to decide if court proceedings should be live streamed
- SC’s Aadhaar judgement tomorrow
- PM Modi unable to answer our questions, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi
- NC accepts Junaid Mattu’s resignation
- National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu resigns from party to contest civic polls from Srinagar
- ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is not only an electoral phrase. It is our way, says PM Modi
- Kerala Nun Rape Case: FIR filed against Missionaries of Jesus for revealing the identity of the victim
- BJP President Amit Shah addresses mega-rally in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh
- Court directs issue of notice in 19 year old murder case against UP CM Yogi Adityanath
- The country won’t be distracted by Rahul Gandhi’s shameless lie: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Law Minister
World pharmacy day observed
More than 100 medical students attended the rally that was conducted as part of World Pharmacy day at JSS college of Pharmacy. The event aimed at emphasizing the need to take vaccines and how exercises could help overcome minor side effects caused by drug intake.