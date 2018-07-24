24 Jul 2018, Edition - 1106, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
A student of class 12 was stabbed in his class after he took a stand against eve-teasing in Jind, Haryana
World Population day procession in Ooty
Covai Post Network
July 24, 2018
VIDEO
On the occasion of World Population day which falls on July,11, an awareness procession to highlight the measures to be taken for population control was flagged off today in Ooty by the Nilgiris district collector Innocent Divya. School and college students, nurses and many others took part in the procession.